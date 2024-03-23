Man found dead near intersection of East Cypress and Hartnell. Police looking for suspect

There has been another deadly shooting in Redding.

Officers were called to the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and Hartnell Avenue early Saturday morning for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Redding police.

When officers arrived just after midnight, they found a man down near the intersection with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, police are looking for the suspected shooter.

On March 16, Redding police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Ricardo Avenue, a neighborhood east of Bechelli Lane and west of Interstate 5. There they found a dead man who police identified as Paul David Nelson, 22, of Redding.

Ethan Andrew Couch, 18, was arrested on Monday after detectives interviewed him and other witnesses about the shooting, investigators said.

According to the Shasta County Superior Court, Couch has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

