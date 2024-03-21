Redding police arrest man in weekend shooting that left one dead

Police have arrested a man in connection with last weekend’s fatal shooting at a Redding home.

Ethan Andrew Couch was arrested on Monday after detectives interviewed him and other witnesses about the shooting that left one man dead, the Redding Police Department announced Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The Shasta County Jail website says Couch is 18 years old.

According to the Shasta County Superior Court, Couch has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

On March 16, Redding police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3500 block of Ricardo Avenue, a neighborhood east of Bechelli Lane and west of Interstate 5. There they found a dead man who police have now identified as Paul David Nelson, 22, of Redding.

Detectives spoke with several witnesses and during those interviews learned that Couch was handling a gun at the house. “For reasons still being investigated, (it) discharged and struck Nelson,” Redding police stated on Facebook.

On Monday, Couch and one of the witnesses met with detectives at the Redding Police Department. A second witness also spoke to detectives the same day.

Couch was later arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Redding police detectives division at 530-225-4214.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding police arrest man in weekend shooting