Man found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following an early morning shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 7800 block of Douglas Drive for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound whom Medic pronounced dead at the scene.

Few details have been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information can call Detective Lyon at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

