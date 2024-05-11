Man found dead with face trauma after crowbar attack in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Investigators are searching for suspects accused of attacking two people in the Bronx, including a man who died, on Sunday.

The suspects, who police identified as a man and a woman, attacked a woman with a cane and cut off her hair at 3 p.m. on Lafayette Avenue, according to the NYPD. Another victim, a 27-year-old man, was beaten with a crowbar and suffered injuries to his head and face, police said.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man was found unconscious and unresponsive. First responders later pronounced him dead, police said.

The city’s medical examiner’s office will determine the victim’s cause of death.

