Man found dead at Budget Inn in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD), says that a dead man was found at a Budget Inn & Suites in Florence on Saturday.

According to FPD, officers responded to a Budget Inn on Florence Boulevard to the report of an unresponsive person around 10:45 am.

Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old male dead on the floor inside of a room. FPD says the male was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The cause of death still remains under investigation.

