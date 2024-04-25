Man fatally shot Wednesday night in Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Upton neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said.

At about 11:56 p.m., Baltimore Police officers responded to the intersection of Dolphin at McCulloh Street near Renaissance Academy high school for a report of a shooting and found a 23-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

When medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.