Man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Shelby

CLEVELAND COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Shelby Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Warren Street to reports of someone being shot Friday afternoon. On the scene, officers located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound at 605 East Warren Street.

Cleveland County Emergency Medical Services and first responders transported the victim to Atrium Health – Cleveland where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name in this incident is being withheld pending family notification.

The Shelby Police Criminal Investigations Team is investigating this incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Shelby police at

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

