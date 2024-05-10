Man faces life term for series of gas station robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of a series of gas station robberies in the Bakersfield area faces more than 300 years to life in prison, prosecutors say.

A jury on Thursday convicted Cerwilliam Pryor of seven counts each of robbery and assault with a gun. The court found true Pryor was previously found guilty of three strikes for other robberies.

The 32-year-old faces up to 350 years to life in prison, plus 70 years, prosecutors say. Sentencing is scheduled next month.

“Severe crimes call for severe consequences,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release. “Our community can rest easier knowing this career criminal will be serving a lifetime behind bars.”

Fifty-three days after being paroled, Pryor embarked on a roughly month-long crime spree.

Between Nov. 21 and Dec. 27, 2021, he robbed multiple gas stations in six separate incidents, prosecutors say.

Each robbery followed a similar pattern.

Pryor would enter a gas station and pretend to shop, prosecutors say. When all other customers had left, he’d pull a gun on the cashier and demand they empty the register.

Pryor left fingerprint evidence at multiple crimes scenes, prosecutors say. Additionally, his cellphone was placed in the area of five of the robberies at the time they occurred.

