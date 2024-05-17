Man faces drug, gun charges after East Baton Rouge Parish deputies seize fentanyl, meth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office ended with the arrest of a man identified by deputies as a fentanyl distributor.

Keon Grayer, 35, was arrested after the EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation in May.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug (powder fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug (crystal methamphetamine), three counts of a firearm with CDS, three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, CDS in the presence of a juvenile and drug paraphernalia.

According to EBRSO, agents were alerted about suspected drug trafficking by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Agents with LPSO pinpointed “an address in East Baton Rouge Parish where Grayer was living and was believed to store his illegal narcotics.” According to EBRSO, agents completed “hours of surveillance on Grayer and secured a search warrant for his residence.”

On Thursday, May 16, agents searched a home in the 16000 block of Alford Drive. The sheriff’s office said the following items were seized:

3.02 ounces of powder fentanyl (856 lethal doses).

5.34 ounces of crystal methamphetamine.

One digital scale.

F&N, Model 509 semi auto 9mm handgun (stolen through Livingston Parish).

Rugel, Model 57 semi auto 5.7 by 28mm handgun.

American Tactical, 5.56 caliber AR style semi auto handgun.

“During the interview with Grayer he stated all of the fentanyl, methamphetamine, and handguns located at his residence belonged to him,” said EBRSO in a Facebook post.

EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO Gang Intelligence, EBRSO K-9 and LPSO Narcotics assisted with this investigation.

