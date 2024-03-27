Man who escaped from New Jersey prison in 2019 arrested south of Dayton

A man who escaped from a prison in New Jersey four years ago was arrested in Warren County Wednesday.

Oderi Caldwell was wanted after escaping a New Jersey prison in April 2019 where he was serving a sentence for a violent crime, according to U.S. Marshals.

Authorities In New Jersey considered him one of their most wanted and referred the case to the U.S. Marshals.

An investigation led marshals to the 4000 block of Spanish Bay in Mason, Ohio.

Caldwell was taken into custody and taken to the Warren County jail where he awaits extradition back to New Jersey.

We will continue to follow this story.



