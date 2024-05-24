Man drowns, child survives at pond near Everly Apartments, Collier sheriff says

A man is dead and a child on the spectrum is recovering after both were pulled from the water following an attempted rescue in Naples on Thursday night.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 47, and the surviving child as 4-year-old Ara Asif.

When Collier County deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. to a reported drowning on Magnolia Pond Circle, an incident report says, several people were around the body of water screaming, while a sheriff's office corporal and two witnesses were in the water.

The report notes the individuals were screaming the child's father was still underwater and couldn't swim. The corporal said the water was too murky to see through, which required a dive team to help locate the father.

Divers with Greater Naples Fire

Mosbach said a child went into the water and an adult went in after him. Both were pulled from the water and transported to the hospital.

Toddler overdose: East Naples couple faces charges after months-old infant overdoses on fentanyl, CCSO says

The child survived but the adult did not, Mosbach said.

It's the second drowning incident in Southwest Florida this week.

On Saturday, two teenagers and a man died while attempting to save one of them in the Caloosahatchee River in Alva.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida man drowns rescuing child from Naples apartment compex pond