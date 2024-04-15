Man dies, teenager hospitalized from single-car crash in Oak Creek

One man died and a teenager was injured in a crash in Oak Creek on the 300 Block of West Oakwood Road Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department, a car was traveling westound on West Oakwood Road when it struck a tree.

The Oak Creek Police Department responded to the crash around 3:42 p.m. on Saturday, according to the news release.

The driver, a 53-year-old Oak Creek man was pronounced dead on the scene. A 14-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital by the oak Creek Fire Department with critical injuries but her condition remains stable.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit assisted in the call.

