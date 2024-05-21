Man dies after early morning Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Southeast Portland, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a shooting call on Southeast Stark Street just after 1:20 a.m. where they said they found a man with gunshot wounds.

First aid was provided on scene and the man was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

During the investigation, authorities said that Southeast 130th Avenue is closed from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Alder Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police.

