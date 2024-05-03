Man dies after driving into embankment near McArthur Road exit Thursday morning

A man was killed in Cumberland County early Thursday morning after taking an exit on a highway and driving into an embankment, the State Highway Patrol said.

According to Trooper M. Washington, the victim of the single-vehicle crash was southbound in a burgundy Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 295 before taking the exit to McArthur Road at about 6 a.m.

Instead of taking a right onto McArthur Road after entering the exit ramp, the victim kept driving straight at a speed estimated between 65 and 70 mph off the road and into an embankment, Washington said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington said he did not smell any alcohol on the victim after the crash.

The victim's name has yet to be released.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Thursday in Cumberland County, NC