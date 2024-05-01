Fayetteville man sent to prison in deadly 2021 photoshoot

A Fayetteville man charged in a 2021 fatal shooting pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Cumberland County Superior Court on Thursday, according to District Attorney Billy West.

Selassie Choe McIntosh Breedlove, 25, received a prison sentence of four years, nine months, to six years, nine months for the killing of 20-year-old Ezekial Moultrie on Nov. 13, 2021, West said. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

Breedlove received credit for nearly two and a half years spent incarcerated, West said.

Selassie Breedlove pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Cumberland County Superior Court, April 18, 2024.

According to the charging document, a witness told police Breedlove, Moultrie and two others were photographing themselves with weapons when Moultrie grabbed an AR-15 pistol belonging to Breedlove and ran from Breedlove's Galleria Drive apartment with two others.

Breedlove chased Moultrie to the stairwell near the second floor, the record states. Breedlove was fighting Moultrie and another person when Breedlove was shot in the hip, the record states.

Moultrie was attempting to flee when Breedlove grabbed a weapon off the ground and shot him, the witness told police.

The record states Breedlove then called 911 and said he shot someone. Police found Moultrie in the stairwell where he was pronounced dead and Breedlove was inside his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound, according to court records.

Breedlove was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the warrant. He was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Pending charges in child death

At the time of the shooting, Breedlove was out on bail in the accidental shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew in 2020, court records show. The child shot himself Sept. 16, 2020, at a home in the 600 block of Mosswood Lane, an arrest warrant states.

According to the warrant, two minors, including the 2-year-old, were in the living room of the home where a handgun belonging to Breedlove was unsecured. The 2-year-old got ahold of the weapon and shot himself, the record states.

Breedlove was charged with involuntary manslaughter and storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor in the 2020 death, court records show. A trial date is set for October, according to court records.

