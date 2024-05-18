Man dies in New Caledonia riots, bringing death toll from unrest to 6

French soldiers of the 8th Marine Infantry Regiment (8e RIMa) secure Magenta Airport in Noumea, France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia. After days of serious riots in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, the situation has eased slightly with the declaration of a state of emergency. Delphine Mayeur/AFP/dpa

Another person has died after days of violent protests in France's Pacific territory New Caledonia, bringing the death toll to six since the riots began on Monday, French media reported on Saturday.

The man was trying to cross a roadblock with his son when shots were exchanged.

Three people were injured. The situation in New Caledonia is "far from calm," even if the nights are currently somewhat more peaceful, the mayor of New Caledonian capital Nouméa, Sonia Lagarde, told the French broadcaster BFMTV.

On Friday evening, France sent a further 1,000 troops to the island to secure the harbours and airport against violent protests by independence supporters.

The night-time curfew and the state of emergency, which allows the authorities to ban demonstrations and gives the police and judiciary extended powers, remain in force.

In response to the unrest, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal cancelled the relay of the Olympic flame in New Caledonia, where it was due to make a stop over before the start of the Summer Games in Paris.

The riots began on Monday as France debated a bill which would give thousands of French citizens in the archipelago in the South Pacific the right to vote in provincial polls.

This has angered the indigenous Kanak population which is campaigning for its own state.

The Kanaks' national council accuses Paris of pushing ahead with the controversial reform without considering it is opposed by the majority of the indigenous population.

For Paris, New Caledonia is important geopolitically, militarily and also because of its nickel deposits.

Residents voted to remain part of France in each of the three referendums on independence in 2018, 2020 and 2021. However, the independence movement boycotted the last vote and announced that it would not accept the result.