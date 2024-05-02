Man dies after being shot multiple times in Springfield Township, police say

A man died after being shot in Springfield Township Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Township police responded to the 2000 block of Springdale Road for a report of a person shot inside their vehicle at approximately 1:35 p.m., according to a news release. When they arrived on scene, they located 30-year-old Jairyn Blackwell, of Lincoln Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Blackwell was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Springfield Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is currently investigating this incident. No information regarding a suspect has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man killed in Springfield Township shooting