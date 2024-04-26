Man dies after being found shot 20 times in Englewood

A man was pronounced dead overnight after being found lying on the ground critically wounded in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found an unresponsive man lying on the ground in the 200 block of West 72nd Street.

The man was taken to UChicago Medicine after suffering about 20 gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the attack, and detectives were investigating.