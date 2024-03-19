Editor's note: The time of the shooting has been updated.

A 32-year-old Coldwater man is dead after a officer-involved shooting early Tuesday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was requested by the Coldwater Police Department to serve a multi-count felony arrest warrant, including home invasion, at a residence located on Lucky Drive in Coldwater, about 8 p.m. Monday.

The wanted subject was identified as Richard Wilkinson, according to a MSP press release.

"Upon arrival at the scene, Wilkinson confronted police while armed with an AR style rifle. In response, a single member of the ES team fired rounds at Wilkinson resulting in fatal injuries," the press release states.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per MSP policies and procedures.

The incident is being investigated by the First District Investigative Response Team detectives.

The scene is being processed by the MSP Lansing Lab and an autopsy will be performed at Corewell Health.

The incident remains open pending further investigation, lab analysis, autopsy results, and prosecutor’s review.

"The Branch County Prosecuting Attorney was notified, briefed on the situation, and observed the scene of the incident. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be submitted to the Branch County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review," the press release states.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Man dead following police shooting in Coldwater