Man in custody after allegedly ramming into gate of Atlanta FBI office

A man is in custody after he allegedly rammed into the gate of the FBI's Atlanta field office, an official said.

The incident happened early Monday afternoon when a vehicle with South Carolina license plates tried to follow an employee car inside the gate, said Tony Thomas, a spokesperson for the FBI field office.

The gate's barrier system engaged, as it does after every vehicle passes through, and the suspect rammed into it, destroying his car, Thomas said.

The man then got out of his vehicle and tried to run inside past the gate, but he was tackled soon after. A bomb squad and a search team checked the vehicle as a precaution, which was cleared.

No weapons were found in the vehicle, Thomas said.

Officials would not identify the suspect Monday.

The suspect has no known connection to the FBI field office, and a motive for the incident is not immediately clear, Thomas said. Officials are considering filing state and federal charges.

