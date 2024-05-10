Man in critical condition after shooting near I-280 in San Jose

(KRON) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in San Jose on Thursday evening, the San Jose Police Department said.

The shooting happened at 5:46 p.m. at McLaughlin Avenue and Highway 280. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later stabilized, but he remains in critical condition.

SJPD shut off the highway off-ramp at McLaughlin Avenue. Police said offices are expected to be in the area for “a significant amount of time.” Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

