Man convicted of trafficking kilos of meth around metro Atlanta

After a three-day trial, a Gwinnett County man has been found guilty of his involvement in a scheme to distribute meth.

According to court documents, On October 7, 2020, a confidential source with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made several recorded phone calls to Jorge Rodriguez Martinez, 56, of Duluth to buy several kilograms of methamphetamine.

After the phone calls, Martinez was being watched as he traveled to meet with a drug supplier at a Dunwoody apartment complex.

Officials said Martinez traveled to the source’s home where he dropped off his truck containing multiple kilos of meth, switched vehicles, then drove away. He then drove back to the CS’s home, picked up the meth, and left.

Later, Georgia State Patrol stopped Martinez’s car and found three kilograms of methamphetamine on the front passenger floorboard.

Martinez was found guilty on April 25 on one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. He will be sentenced on July 29 at 2:30 p.m.

“Methamphetamine trafficking funnels poison into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This defendant’s conviction sends a strong warning to others that those who peddle dangerous drugs will be held accountable for their conduct.”

