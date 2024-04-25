Man convicted of murdering 'wonderful young woman' in Delta Twp. in 2019

CHARLOTTE — A Lansing man faces mandatory life in prison without parole for the execution-style murder of a woman on a Delta Township roadside more than five years ago.

An Eaton County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday convicted Julian Guadelupe Revilla, 31, of first-degree, premeditated murder in the death of 23-year-old Suzann "Suzy" Fedewa on Jan. 3, 2019.

Revilla killed Fedewa at the request of a methamphetamine dealer who mistakenly believed Fedewa was cooperating with police in a drug investigation, Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said in a news release.

Revilla shot Fedewa in the back of the head and left her to die near the intersection of Lansing and Old Lansing roads, said Lloyd, who described the killing as "a senseless tragedy,"

"Julian Rivera chose loyalty to a drug dealer over common human decency," he said in the release. "Revilla's decision robbed Suzy's family of a bright spirit, and stole a wonderful young woman from this community."

Revilla was charged in connection with Fedewa's death in September 2019, about eight months after Fedewa was found dead along Old Lansing Road.

After shooting Fedewa, Revilla left Michigan and was arrested following a high-speed police pursuit and crash in West Alexandria, Ohio, Lloyd said. Revilla was serving a prison sentence in Ohio for receiving stolen property and other other crimes when he was charged in connection with Fedewa's death.

An Ingham County Sheriff's detective testified during a warrant hearing that Revilla confessed to murdering Fedewa.

"He lured her out of the car, walked around the back of the car and then shot − confessed to shooting (Suzann) Fedewa in the back of the head," Detective Rick Buxton said in the 2019 hearing,

Besides the murder charge, Revilla was convicted Wednesday of felony firearm possesion, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, Lloyd said.

Judge Janice Cunningham set a June 5 sentencing date for Revilla.

Lloyd lauded Buxton, who is now retired, and Eaton County Sheriff's Sgt. Josh Ivey for "outstanding investigative work."

