Man clocked at 100 mph on St. Louis County roads; flat tires lead to arrest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of passing police officers and other drivers at speeds of 100 miles per hour in St. Louis County is now behind bars. Police say that flat tires eventually slowed him down and led to his arrest.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Randall Smith, 21, with one felony count of resisting arrest (creating a substantial risk).

The situation unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, though investigators did not disclose where exactly Smith drove around St. Louis County.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, one officer in a marked patrol car noticed saw a gray Dodge Charger accelerating and passing cars on a two-lane road as it passed his location. As the officer attempted to respond, the driver continued on. He allegedly “continued at such reckless speeds that the marked patrol car was unable to get close enough to activate the emergency equipment and attempt a traffic stop,” per court documents.

The driver was later identified as Smith. A police helicopter maintained surveillance on Smith as he continued driving at a high rate of speed for several miles. Police say he almost caused multiple crashes.

A second marked police vehicle attempted a traffic stop with lights and sirens a short time later, though Smith promptly passed him. An officer, however, was able to use a tire deflation device on the vehicle, flattening tires. Smith continued on briefly before the tires slowed him down, per court documents.

Police say Smith was stopped near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Doris Drive.

