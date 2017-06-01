Man Claims He Has World's Largest Male Member

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

A 52-year-old man in Mexico has been identified as the world’s best-endowed man, but The Doctors says that that’s nothing to envy.

Measuring 18.9 inches, his organ, he says, has ruined his life. “Because his appendage is so long, it’s prevented him from finding a woman, prevented him from being to have sex, from having a job …” explains ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork.

Dr. Stork notes that apparently, most of the man’s length is in the foreskin – if that were removed, his private parts might be a more normal size, “though still quite … abundant.”

“We joke about things like this,” Dr. Stork continues, but like any outsized body part this is a real problem.

Urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman agrees. “It’s like when people lose a lot of weight and have excess skin,” she explains. But if the man were to be circumcised she adds, he might have a good outcome.