Man chasing his loose dogs on highway is hit and killed by truck, Texas officials say

A man chasing his dogs on the highway was fatally hit by a passing commercial truck, Texas officials said.

The 30-year-old pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 10 in San Antonio on April 7, according to police. He was reportedly having problems with his recreational vehicle, KSAT reported.

At some point, his dogs got loose, police said.

The man began to chase the dogs across the road, police said. While running across the road, a commercial truck hit the man, according to police.

The truck driver stopped and attempted to help the man, but he died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

One dog was uninjured while the other suffered multiple injuries to his chest and left leg, Animal Care Services told McClatchy News. Both dogs received emergency care. The organization said it is working to home the dogs with the victim’s family.

Police did not mention any possible charges against the truck driver, and the name of the man killed has yet to be released.

Two vehicles strike 75-year-old crossing the street — then drive off, Texas cops say

Mom didn’t take child to hospital for infection, Nebraska cops say. She’s arrested

Man tried to steal car outside Domino’s but its owner held him down, Oklahoma cops say