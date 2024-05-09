Man charged after shots fired into Albemarle furniture store

A 28-year-old man is in custody, accused of firing shots at someone and into Badcock Home Furniture Thursday morning, Albemarle police said.

Man wanted for domestic-related shooting in Albemarle turns himself in

Taahir Darnell Brunner is accused of shooting at someone from a vehicle, which was when some of the rounds went into the furniture store on N.C. Highway 24/27.

Albemarle police officers spoke with a witness who said someone shot at him from a vehicle shortly before 10 a.m.

Police detectives located and arrested Brunner in Norwood with the help of local police.

Brunner was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in city limits, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

It was not a random act and the people involved knew each other, according to preliminary reports.

There were no injuries reported.

VIDEO: Albemarle police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting