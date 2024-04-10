Man charged in shooting of KC police officer during traffic stop: Prosecutors

A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges after police say he shot an officer during a traffic stop on Monday night.

Dwayne A. Barnes is charged with two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond, according to a news release Tuesday.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in court Tuesday, the man was pulled over around 10:18 p.m. Monday and was suspected of driving under the influence. As officers were putting him in handcuffs, police allege the man tensed up and pulled away, then he was taken to the ground by the officers.

As he was brought back to his feet, the affidavit says, video footage from a police vehicle dash camera shows a gun near the man’s right hip and that one shot was fired, hitting an officer on the elbow. Police said a second round was fired before the man was taken to the ground a second time.

Officers said they located a silver Smith and Wesson .357 revolver at the scene, which contained three live rounds and two spent shell casings.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.