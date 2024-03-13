Man charged by Port Orange police with post-Hurricane Ian fraud is jailed a 4th time

For the fourth time since October, a 52-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man has been arrested on fraud-related charges.

Steven Ray Parker, 52, of Daytona Beach Shores, was arrested Monday on fraud-related charges.

Steven Ray Parker, known as the administrator of a popular Facebook Group, "What's Happening in Port Orange?," was arrested at the Volusia County Branch Jail late Monday night and released on bond early Tuesday.

Jail records show he is facing four charges: organized scheme to defraud greater than $20,000; contracting without a license during a state of emergency; impersonation as a contractor during an emergency; and false representation as a license holder during a state of emergency.

Parker was already facing 12 similar charges, with arresting documents suggesting he approached homeowners who had flood damage following the storms in 2022 and offered to work on their homes. He didn't have a contractor's license, but in some instances, presented the license held by a different Steve Parker of Southwest Florida, prosecutors allege.

A narrative summary of the case was not available on the Volusia County Clerk's website Tuesday or Wednesday morning. A message to the State Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon has not been returned.

Neither Parker nor his attorney, Carlos Vidal-Colazzo, immediately responded to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

