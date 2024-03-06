What's happening in Port Orange? New fraud charges for former Facebook group administrator

Gwen Wakeman, right, talks with volunteer Kelley Rankin Tuesday in the Port Orange yard of a home owned by Wakeman's mother. The home has been unoccupied since Hurricane Ian flooded it on Sept. 29, 2022, and repairs were delayed when a man defrauded the homeowner of more than $50,000, according to a charging affidavit.

A once-celebrated hero of local TV news − arrested and charged in October with swindling more than $50,000 from an 85-year-old storm victim − is facing seven new felony charges, in addition to the three he was hit with in October.

Three more victims, all from Port Orange, have come forward alleging fraud.

Steven Ray Parker, who was recognized for his volunteerism following storms Ian and Nicole in 2022, was also the administrator of a 40,000-member Facebook group, "What's Happening Port Orange?"

Parker, 52, of Daytona Beach Shores, was arrested Friday for a second time in six months, then released on $70,000 bail, with a March 19 court date for arraignment, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty in the first case, involving Nancy Moore-Fabian, known around Port Orange as a retired Chick-fil-A greeter.

Moore-Fabian has been out of her home now for almost 18 months, having moved five times, said her daughter, Gwen Wakeman. They returned briefly to the home on Monday. Wakeman said coming back was difficult for her mother.

"It's hard to walk back in this house and realize what we've lost," she said.

In March and May 2023, Moore-Fabian wrote Parker two checks worth more than $52,000 for repairs. Wakeman estimated the work was only about 15-20% complete before grinding to a halt, and by September, Moore-Fabian was asking for 80% of her money back.

'He was a con artist'

Then Wakeman discovered Parker was using the credentials of Steven D. Parker, owner of S & S Construction of SWFL, Inc., Cape Coral. She brought that information to Port Orange police.

"He was not a contractor," Wakeman said Tuesday. "He was a con artist."

Neither Parker nor his attorney Carlos Vidal-Colazzo responded to messages seeking comment on Monday.

Meanwhile, Moore-Fabian remains out of her home after Ian incurred the structure, allowing in some 41 inches of water.

Steven Ray Parker, 52, of Daytona Beach Shores, has been arrested twice in six months on fraud charges related to post-hurricane renovations in which he used a different Steve Parker's ID and contractor's license in estimates for homeowners.

'Inadequate and not fully completed'

Mary Inscho of Port Orange made a complaint to city police that she hired Parker on Feb. 28, 2023, to fix her floor, baseboards and trim, as well as a leaking pipe. She paid him $15,000 and found his work "inadequate and not fully completed," according to a Port Orange police report.

The floor sags due to incorrectly installed floor supports, the report states, and there are large gaps between the floor and wall.

Police found Parker obtained no permits for the work, and had initially listed the other Parker's business and ID number on a platform where he posted the estimate, but later removed that information.

"Steven was hostile and attempted to work only the way that he wanted to, and not with suggestions," the report states.

Parker is charged with three felonies in connection with the Inscho case: fraud or swindling to obtain property worth less than $20,000; fraud by impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency and fraud by using the identity of another person without consent.

An incomplete job, an eviction and a text to 'Brad'

After hearing of Parker's first arrest, Port Orange resident Margaret Disheroon complained to police about her experience with him, which involved both the loss of money and her home.

Ian and Nicole rendered her home, "completely destroyed and unliveable," with damaged floors, joists, drywall, ceilings and more. Meanwhile, Disharoon lived in an RV parked in the driveway.

In March 2023, she paid Parker a $12,000 deposit on a $24,000 estimate, a police report states.

Parker did not acquire permits. By June 2022, he had completed some demolition work, but no repairs, the report states. He then began discussing purchasing the home from Disheroon.

She stopped making lot rent payments after June, as Parker said he would take over those payments, she told police.

"Ultimately, Steven never purchased the home, and Margaret began receiving late notices for her rent from the community homeowner's association," the report states. The HOA sent her a notice to move her RV out of the lot's driveway or risk it being towed.

Disharoon messaged Parker, saying if he isn't purchasing the home or completing any more work, she wanted a portion of her deposit returned.

He responded with a text starting, "Good morning Brad ..."

Parker had used the other Parker's business ID and contractor's license number in the estimate, police stated. He's facing the same three fraud charges as in the Inscho case.

Ghosting a fourth victim

On Sept. 19, 2023, Margaret Boyle of Port Orange hired Parker to replace the carpet on her front and back porches. She wrote him a $3,000 check as a downpayment on the $4,000 estimate, police said.

Parker, using a contracting app, told Boyle the work would take two weeks, weather permitting.

"After receiving the money, Steven Parker never showed up to do the work and would not respond to calls or text messages," the police report states.

Upon learning about Parker's arrest in the Moore-Fabian case, Boyle texted Parker: "I am so sorry for what you are going through. ... I am sorry, but I think I am going to ask for my ($3,000) back for now till things settle down. My family thinks this would be best. Best of luck to you."

The report states that as of Nov. 29, Parker had failed to contact Boyle, complete the work or refund her money. In her case, Parker faces a single felony count of larceny-grand theft of between $750 and $5,000.

Gwen Wakeman looks at her mother's Port Orange home, which has been damaged and unliveable since Hurricane Ian, on Tuesday. Nancy Moore-Fabian has had to move five times and been out of her home for nearly 18 months thanks to a fraudulent contractor, police say.

Volunteers help restore one victim's home

At Moore-Fabian's Port Orange home Tuesday, Wakeman said she has been able to hire a carpenter to help install new floors and repair some of the formerly saturated, moldy drywall.

Meanwhile, a crew of a dozen or so volunteers − adults and teenagers from a Christian school, Hyde Park, in Austin, Texas − worked on the property, sprucing up the landscaping, mowing the grass, trimming trees and bushes and power washing the dingy yellow siding of a home that's sat vacant for a year and a half.

Wakeman said a community member who had learned about her family's story had connections to the missionaries, so they arranged three days of work in Port Orange.

Kelley Rankin, one of the parent-volunteers, said this is the school's service week, which leads into spring break. She said Wakeman briefed the team on the full story.

"She spoke to us about how devastating it was, and then for it to be even more devastating when somebody came in was dishonest," Rankin said. "But you know things like that happen so people like us can have opportunities to serve."

