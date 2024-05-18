Man charged with nearly $20,000 worth of drugs in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after being found with drugs totaling close to $20,000, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m. on May 14, narcotic agents arrested 53-year-old Christopher Lee Burrell.

Teen found with more than five pounds of marijuana in Ashe County, charged: Sheriff

Burrell was found with 114 grams of methamphetamine and 3.5 grams of fentanyl, officials said. According to NC State Drug Guidelines, the drugs have an estimated street value of $19,140.

Burell was booked under a $50,000 secured bond for trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II substance.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.