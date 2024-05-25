Man charged with murder after causing victim’s fatal drug overdose: TPD

Related video: Sheriff Judd announces the largest fentanyl seizure in Polk County history.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a 48-year-old man on Friday who they said directly caused a drug overdose death on Feb. 8.

Back in February, officers responded to North Forst Hills Drive to find a 29-year-old victim, Kenny Martin, unresponsive in a bathroom.

Martin was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Two baggies containing methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in Martin’s pants, which detectives later learned were purchased from Jeffrey Moyer earlier that day.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that these narcotics provided to Martin by Moyer directly caused his death.

On Friday, Moyer was arrested and charged with first-degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

“This is the first arrest Tampa Police have made on a murder charge resulting from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances,” Chief Lee Bercaw said. “In Tampa, we have zero tolerance for drug dealing and we will pursue every avenue available in holding those responsible accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Moyer is currently being held in the Pasco County Jail.

