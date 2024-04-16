Man charged with murder, accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Holyoke

A man is facing charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend and harming himself in Holyoke on Sunday morning.

Jason Chapdelaine, 52, of Springfield, is charged with murder.

Officers responding to the area of South Water Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity found Chapdelaine and a female victim who had sustained stab wounds, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Chapdelaine was also unresponsive due to what officials say was “self-inflicted harm.”

The female victim, identified as Eileen Monaghan, succumbed to her injuries.

Chapdelaine was taken into custody and was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday.

Monaghan was a mother of two young women and Executive Assistant to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, according to her employer.

“This loss is felt deeply by the entire Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, Eileen’s family, friends, and the community,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “Eileen was not only a loved and valued colleague but also a dedicated and generous person who meant so much to so many, especially her kids.”

Monaghan is survived by her daughters and a large family, spread from Western Mass. to Ireland, from which Eileen’s late parents emigrated.

“Eileen was truly a rose in a world of thorns,” Sheriff Cocchi said. “As we try to process this tragic loss, please keep the Monaghan family in your thoughts and prayers. To say Eileen was loved and will be missed is an understatement.”

SafeLink is Massachusetts’ statewide 24/7 toll-free domestic violence hotline and a resource for anyone affected by domestic or dating violence.

The number is 877-785-2020.

If you are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (D/HH), please dial 711 - MassRelay Service.

Advocates are bilingual in English and Spanish and have access to a service that can provide translation in more than 130 languages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW