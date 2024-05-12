Man charged after juveniles fire gun, strike elementary school building in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged after several juveniles fired gunshots that struck an elementary school building on Friday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired near West Yadkin Elementary School and were told that fired rounds had struck a building on campus during a sporting event.

At the scene, investigators found evidence of rounds hitting a concession stand and from there determined the direction and location from which the shots were fired.

Deputies then went to a home where three juveniles were home alone. The adult in charge of the home arrived while deputies were still at the scene.

A search warrant was obtained and investigators found the gun used to fire the shots.

As a result, Salomon Maya Osorio, 39, of Hamptonville, was charged with violating North Carolina General Statute § 14‑315.1 regarding the storage of firearms to protect firearms.

