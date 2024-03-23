Man charged after investigators buy trafficking amount of drugs from him

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD), says that a man is facing drug charges after investigators purchased a trafficking amount of methamphetamine from him.

The Decatur Police Department’s Vice/ Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation in reference to Vernon Brinkley distributing methamphetamine throughout Decatur.

According to DPD, Brinkley was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond on Thursday.

Due to Brinkley currently being out on parole with Alabama State Parole for previous charges, he was served with a parole violation to which he will be held with no bond.

