Man charged in girlfriend's brutal stabbing death at Peoria apartment complex

Josef L. Viel, 61, was charged with first-degree murder in court on Tuesday in case where prosecutors say he brutally killed his girlfriend at Lexington Hills Apartments on March 24, according to the state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors say Viel's girlfriend, 58-year-old Tonya J. Fuller, suffered over 30 lacerations, bruises, defensive wounds and fractures, including to her jaw and teeth. She was found dead in the 3400 block of West Fallen Oak Lane early Sunday morning.

Police found a hammer and knife in the apartment that appeared to have blood on them.

Fuller's cause of death was ruled as multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries.

Viel's arraignment is scheduled for April 18.

Fuller's death at the Lexington Hills Apartments came just hours after 27-year-old Trashawn W. Morris was shot and killed at the same complex.

Police say the deaths of Morris and Fuller are unrelated.

