Man charged with DUI after driving car into Florida waterway: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who drove his vehicle off a boardwalk and into a waterway in South Florida has been charged with driving under the influence on Easter Sunday, according to Miami Beach police.

Video obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ shows the vehicles submerged, with only the rear near the surface, in the South Pointe Park inlet in Miami Beach. Fire crews were seen clearing the vehicle to check to see if anyone else was in the car.

The driver, identified as Yandeivy Chavez Dominguez, 22, was found sitting in soaking wet clothes on a nearby sidewalk.

Chavez Dominguez admitted to drinking to the police.

Suspect performs sobriety test with police. (NBC affiliate WTVJ)

Crews check submerged vehicle for victims (NBC affiliate WTVJ)

The video shows a field sobriety test being conducted before he was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Two breath test samples came back as double over the legal limit. He was charged with DUI, with a bond set at $1,000, according to WTVJ.

The vehicle was removed by beach towing.

