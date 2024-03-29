Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in Hays school bus crash, records say

Jerry Hernandez, the driver of a concrete truck who admitted to using cocaine hours before causing a March 22 wreck that killed two people, including a child inside a Hays school district bus, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, records show.

The charges come a week after Hernandez veered into oncoming traffic on Texas 21, striking a school bus carrying 44 prekindergarten students and 11 adults who were returning from a field trip to a Bastrop County zoo. The wreck killed 5-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, a pre-K student at Tom Green Elementary School, and 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, a doctoral student at the University of Texas who was driving a vehicle behind the bus.

Little information is known about Hernandez's charges at this time, as Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz said he has not been arrested as of Friday afternoon. Court records from Bastrop County show that the status of the charge is still pending, but that the charge was filed in the 21st District Court.

Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony, punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and jail time of up to two years.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

