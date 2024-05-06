Man charged after allegedly threatening others with AK-47 in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department (SPD) says a man is facing charges after allegedly threatening people with an AK-47 Saturday night in Scranton.

On May 4, The SPD said in a release officers were called to the 1300 block of Oram Street for a report of a man threatening people with an AK-47.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Elvis Nieves-Medina, was inside a house Oram Street when police arrived on the scene.

Officers say Nieves-Medina left the house, dropped a rifle magazine and keys, and was taken in by police.

Authorities also say they found a loaded pistol on Nieves-Medina’s waistband, which was taken by police.

Police say they later found a loaded AK-47 under a comforter in the front bedroom on the third floor of the apartment.

After interviews with residents on scene, officers say Elvis Nieves-Medina threatened a family after an argument outside their Oram Street home.

Court documents explain Nieves-Medina got into an argument with another man, drove away, and returned 15 minutes later with the AK-47.

Nieves-Medina is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault by menace, harassment, and reckless endangerment.

