Man changes name to Literally Anybody Else and announces US presidential run

It is unlikely Literally Anybody Else will get the 113,000 signatures he needs from non-primary voters in Texas by May to get his new name on ballots. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

A Texas man has legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced he is running for US president in the 2024 election.

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old is a US army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher in the suburbs of Dallas, and now has a Texas driver’s license to prove his name change.

He said he wanted to change his name because he was unsatisfied with this year’s presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Three hundred million people can do better,” he said in reference to the two frontrunners for the nation’s highest office. “There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person.

“It’s not necessarily about me as a person, but it’s about literally anybody else as an idea,” he told news outlet WFAA88.

He needs 113,000 signatures from non-primary voters in the state of Texas by May to get his new name on ballots. Since that is unlikely, he is campaigning to get people to write in his name.

“We don’t have a ‘neither’ option on the ballot, and this kind of fills that role,” he said.

The candidate’s website says: “Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry.

“For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together let’s send the message to Washington and say, ‘You will represent or be replaced.’

“America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old.”