Man caught shining flashlight into cars around Duluth ‘looking for his AirPods’

Duluth police say they caught a man who looking into cars and pulling on their handles.

They say witnesses spotted the man shining a flashlight into cars in a parking deck along River Green Pkwy. off of Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers found him on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and stopped him.

He told investigators that he was looking for his AirPods.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested for loitering and prowling.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say this serves as a reminder that if you see something, say something.

“Your watchfulness is key to keeping our neighborhoods safe,” the police department wrote on social media.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: