Man who bit, strangled Dayton officer sentenced

A man who bit and strangled a Dayton officer has been sentenced.

Bruce Broyles Jr. was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for assault on a police officer and obstructing official business which he was convicted of in April, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Dayton officers were called out to an assault complaint in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive on April 20, 2023.

A man who was described as being disabled and legally blind told police that 38-year-old Broyles forced his way into the apartment he was in and hit him in the head.

Body camera video obtained by News Center 7 showed officers speaking separately with Broyles and another man.

In the video, officers asked the man if he had any injuries.

Police then decided to arrest Broyles which led to a violent struggle.

Police said Broyles would not let officers handcuff him and a violent struggle unfolded in the hallway of the apartment building.

Body camera video from two of the three officers involved shows officers wrestling Broyles to the ground.

Court records indicate that Broyles punched one officer twice, including once in the face. He also managed to begin choking another officer during the struggle before his hand was broken. Police also say he bit an officer.

Police said two officers had to be treated for injuries. One injured their shoulder and another was diagnosed with a concussion.