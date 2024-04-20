Man barricades himself in friend’s apartment, sets fire: police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated arson, after allegedly barricading himself inside a friend’s apartment and setting a fire on Friday.

Christopher Clark, 35, has been charged with two counts of aggravated arson, vandalism $1000 or less, criminal trespass and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers received an armed party call at N. Wesley Oaks Circle. They were told by the victim that he had let Clark stay at his apartment for a few days. After an argument, the victim asked Clark to leave, but Clark refused.

Since the victim knew that Clark had a gun, he decided to leave the apartment. That’s when he called the police.

Police say Clark barricaded himself inside the residence and set it on fire. Officers were able to make entry into the apartment and took Clark into custody.

As they inspected the apartment, they found a Glock 19 in the bathroom garbage that Clark said belonged to him.

He was taken to Felony Response where he was read his Miranda Rights. He confirmed to police that he had gotten into an argument with the victim.

He said afterward that he wanted to die and barricaded himself inside the apartment, set the fire and sat in the bathroom with his gun.

He admitted to refusing to open the door when officers initially asked and added that he wanted to burn down the entire apartment complex along with himself.

