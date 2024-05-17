Man who attacked Asian American UC student sentenced to time served

A man who yelled racial slurs and attacked an Asian American near the University of Cincinnati in 2021 was released from jail Thursday after spending more than 18 months detained.

Darrin Johnson, 27, was sentenced to time served in federal court in Cincinnati on a federal hate crime charge as part of a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

In August 2021 on Calhoun Street, Johnson told the victim: "You brought the kung flu here … You’re going to die for bringing it," prosecutors said.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott recounted Thursday that Johnson punched the victim in the head, which sent the University of Cincinnati sophomore into a parked car. The victim suffered head injuries and lacerations including a concussion and was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Johnson was homeless at the time and living under a bridge, his lawyer Richard Monahan said. He apologized Thursday.

"I had caught COVID," Johnson said. "It wasn't right for me to do that to him. I'm sorry."

The victim also spoke on Thursday. The Enquirer has not used his name due to the nature of the crime. He said the incident still gives him anxiety and that he still receives psychological counseling.

US Assistant Attorney Megan Gaffney Painter said the victim has shown immense compassion and concern for Johnson.

On Thursday, the victim told the court: "There needs to be more mental health treatment in the world. If he had received mental health treatment earlier, this may have never happened."

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors and the defense agreed to a 22-month sentence. Dlott determined Johnson already had served that much time.

Johnson was convicted of assault for the attack in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and sentenced to a year in prison, a sentence he has already served. Altogether, he has been detained for 18 and a half months while the federal case was pending, Monahan said. Dlott agreed and said he would receive additional credit for good behavior under federal law.

Dlott also sentenced Johnson to three years of probation and ordered him to take a class about diversity and inclusion. The probation officers could also connect Johnson to other resources, the judge said.

Monahan told the court Johnson's brother was prepared to take him in after he was released.

Gaffney Painter said in court there was a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to national legislation to make reporting easier and funneling more money toward hate crime reduction efforts at the local level.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man convicted of federal hate crime sentenced to time served