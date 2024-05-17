Man arrested after stealing car from local repair shop: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after Mobile Police found him with a car that had been stolen from a repair shop.

Fairhope robbery at gunpoint leads to 2 arrests: FPD

According to a release from the department, officers were called to Eddie’s Automotive around 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of an overnight burglary.

LOCATION:

Officers found that a window at the business had been broken, according to the release. News 5 spoke with the store owner’s son, who said some stereos and car keys had been stolen.

WEATHER ALERT: Rounds of Storms Possible through Saturday

He said the suspect was able to get away in a yellow Honda. Officers found the Honda at CSL Plasma, according to the man.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Tyrone Laeric Wilson of Mobile for burglary and theft of property.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.