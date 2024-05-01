Man arrested after shots fired into apartment

May 1—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a man Monday who was accused of firing shots into an apartment building at noon in the eastern part of the city.

No one was injured, the High Point Police Department said Wednesday.

Multiple shots were fired in the 700 block of E. Green Drive. When officers arrived, they quickly found an armed man, who complied with their orders to drop his handgun and lie on the ground, police said. In addition to the handgun, which had an extended magazine, officers found an extra magazine with ammunition at the scene.

Rodney J. Moore Jr., 58, of High Point, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into occupied property, vandalism to real property, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm in the city, second-degree trespass and possession of methamphetamine.

The shots fired damaged some property, including a glass door and window, police say.

No other information, including any reason for the shooting, was released.