Man arrested after shooting in Grand Forks

May 26—GRAND FORKS — A shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Grand Forks resulted in an arrest and a victim with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. at the Abbott Sports Complex, at 1120 Seventh Ave. South. The GFPD received a call that a male subject had been shot.

According to the report, "initial investigation of the incident revealed that a disturbance occurred on the basketball court of the sports complex, involving two subjects known to each other."

During the altercation, the 25-year-old man — he is from Grand Forks but police have not released his name — was shot, the report says. He was transported to Altru Hospital with an injury, but it didn't appear to be life-threaning, polie said.

The suspect, 24-year-old Allen Little of Grand Forks, was detained on the scene. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment-extreme indifference.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but also note that the investigation is ongoing. The department asks that anyone who witnessed the incident or who might have additional information to call the GFPD at 780-787-8000.