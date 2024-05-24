Man arrested in Saturday homicide

May 23—An Odessa man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers received a call about a gunshot victim in the 3100 block of North Dixie Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Adam Beltran deceased inside a vehicle parked in the yard and were told he'd committed suicide. However, based on evidence at the scene and interviews, authorities determined Beltran was the victim of a homicide.

According to OPD, Jacob Daily, 37, confessed to shooting Beltran.

Daily was arrested on suspicion of murder and felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the Ector County jail.

Bond has yet to be set.