Man arrested in Perth Amoy attack that left victim with severed fingers

PERTH AMBOY - A 24-year-old city man was arrested today in connection with an attack that left a man with slash wounds and severed fingers under Victory Bridge last Sunday.

Ziyare Palmer, of Perth Amboy, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and theft of a motor vehicle, Lisett Lebron, chief of staff to the Mayor’s Office, said.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, Perth Amboy police responded to reports of a man yelling for help under Victory Bridge. Upon arrival, they found a 39-year-old Woodbridge man with slash wounds on his body and a severe hand injury, Lebron said.

The victim was provided lifesaving aid and transported to a local trauma center for treatment.

An investigation found Palmer as the suspect, and he is currently at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending a detention hearing, Lebron said.

According to authorities, there were erroneous earlier reports that suggested a carjacking or a related homicide but this incident was a targeted act of domestic violence, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence should seek help immediately. For confidential support, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

