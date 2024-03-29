Man arrested in Oklahoma transferred to Baton Rouge after being accused of first-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman in Baton Rouge in February.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Darrius Howard after being accused of his involvement in the shooting death of Destiny Buckley on Feb. 28. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Underwood Drive near N. Foster Drive in Baton Rouge. The shooting also injured two others.

Howard was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 6 by the United States Marshals Task Force, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Howard was booked into the Oklahoma City Detention Center as a fugitive.

Police searching for suspect after 1 hurt in Tigerland bar parking lot

Howard was extradited to Baton Rouge and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive, as well as on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.